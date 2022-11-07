Hawick’s Jane is glowing with pride

Jane Gray with her award.

Jane Gray, who has been in the beauty industry for more than 20 years as a lecturer at Borders College and a salon owner, runs GLOW&be Beauty, offering skincare products such as lip balms, cleansing balm, moisturiser, body balm, highlighters, shimmer spritz, soaps, shower gels and sugar scrubs.

She told The Southern she was “delighted” to be announced the winner.

She said: “It came as a huge surprise, as there was some stiff competition in the category.

Jane Gray with her Business Woman of the Year award.

“It means a lot to me to have my company recognised at a national level. I am delighted that the research, training, branding and development I have carried out in the last few years has been worthwhile, and it's now paid off with this award, which means the business is able to reach another level.”

The awards were hosted by Oceanic Events, and were held at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow on October 27. Votes from members of the public decided the winners, with the goal of celebrating women across Scotland, who are making a difference and doing remarkable work.

For Jane, it’s a stepping stone to the future, as although her business is doing very well indeed, she hopes to continue formulating new and exciting products.

She said: "I have plans for more products into 2023. I attend a lot of stands and stalls and am busy in the run-up to Christmas with them.

