Hawick means business as long-awaited centre finally opens its doors.

Funding for Hawick Business Centre was agreed by Scottish Government back in June 2017.

The former Almstrong’s department store in Oliver Place was flattened, alongside two old church buildings in adjoining Teviot Crescent, to make way for the new complex.

Demolition started in December 2019 but was delayed as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the centre is set to open its doors to businesses, enterprises and wider community in the Scottish Borders.

A Drop-In Day takes place on Thursday, April 18, from 10am to 4pm, to allow people to find out more on what the new facility has to offer, with the business centre due to open formally the following day.

The complex will offer a modern space to support local businesses and entrepreneurs from across the Scottish Borders to reach their potential.

The project has been led by Scottish Borders Council (SBC), with South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) now set to deliver a 12-month business accelerator programme from the centre to develop entrepreneurs and provide the support they need to grow.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, SBC’s executive member for Community and Business Development, said: “The plans for the centre were developed on the back of the Hawick Action Plan and this project has regenerated a site in the heart of the town.

“With a modern business facility now ready to open, I am excited by what will now be achieved through this project and our partnership with South of Scotland Enterprise over the next 12 months and the positive impacts this facility will have on our local economy over many years.”

Facilities include:

Short-term, drop-in working spaces and small bookable meeting rooms with modern video conference facilities for businesses, enterprises and wider community to use

Presentation space and a digital lab to provide users with advanced facilities such as podcast recording studio, live streaming and virtual reality headsets

Space to host SOSE’s business accelerator programme for enterprises and businesses

SOSE alongside Business Gateway Scottish Borders will also host regular enterprise sessions to help businesses to network and upskill. Sessions will include business administration, book-keeping and finance, sustainability, and advanced application of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Scottish Government provided £2.6million for the build of the centre, with the UK Shared Prosperity Fund providing £123,000 and SOSE £175,000 to help furnish and fit out the building.

The Shared Prosperity Fund forms part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda and aims to improve pride in local places and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and local businesses and by developing people and skills.

An official opening of the centre is expected to take place in coming months.

Professor Russel Griggs, chair of SOSE, said: “Over the next 12 months, SOSE will be providing a series of programmes and workshops to support businesses and enterprises across the Scottish Borders to reach their potential, with a range of modern facilities on offer for wider community as well.

“These include our digital lab which will have virtual reality headsets, podcast and live streaming studios, as well as enterprise sessions focussed on a variety of topics including artificial intelligence.

“Our Five Year Plan focusses on Six A’s, two of which are advancing innovation and awakening entrepreneurial talent – we believe the services we will offer in Hawick Business Centre over the next 12 months will do just that for the Scottish Borders.”

Hawick Business Centre is not available for long-term lets for businesses while SOSE is running services from the building, with SOSE and SBC keen to ensure the Centre can be used by as many businesses, enterprises and the wider community for meetings, programmes and workshops over the next 12 months.