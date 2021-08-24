A cunningly-disguised Kat 'the cat' Yule in her new shop. (Photo: LESLEY FRASER)

Kat Yule opened Kat’s Corner Shop in Myreslaw Green five years ago, selling everything under the sun in the tiny premises .

Now she has expanded her business empire after opening a larger second outlet, selling a vast range of sweeties, across the road in Gladstone Street.

She’s nicknamed it her ‘Copy-Kat’ shop and it is already proving a massive hit with the town’s kids.

Kat's new shop. (Photo: LESLEY FRASER)

Kat said: “What I’ve got in there now is all sweets. I need to get work done on the air conditioning so this is just a sort of pop-up shop for the time being, opening from lunchtime to 10pm. As a joke I have been calling it Copy-Kat because I am copying myself.”

Kat is renowned for her impressive work ethic and often spends 17 hours a day in her corner shop, which is open from 5.30am to 10pm.

She said: “They are long days and it’s seven days a week so it is not easy. My sister and another lassie help me out but I am struggling to find an adult who is reliable or just willing to do the work.

"We’ve only been open at the new shop a few days but the kids are loving it – though the parents probably hate me, but it’s been really busy and a lot of fun.

Candy-land. (Photo: LESLEY FRASER)

"That’s what it’s all about, putting smiles on faces. The kids are all saying ‘have you been to Kat’s new shop yet?’ We sell absolutely everything, we’ve got wrapped sweeties, the old fashioned sweeties, the pick and mix. There’s something to suit all budgets.”

Hawick councillor Stuart Marshall went along to officially cut the ribbon on the new premises on Wednesday, August 11.

He said: “I was delighted to have been invited to do the honours by opening Kat’s second shop last week.“Far too often we see corner shops struggling to survive these days but clearly Kat has seized a big opportunity to provide great service to this part of town“When I arrived the street was just full of excited youngsters all eagerly awaiting to go inside and see the fantastic display of sweets on offer.“Kat deserves huge credit for the massive effort she puts in to serving our community and I know she will be well supported by townsfolk with her new venture. “

Sweet counter. (Photo: LESLEY FRASER)

Councillor Stuart Marshall cuts ribbon to open the shop. (Photo: LESLEY FRASER)