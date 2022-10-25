Hawick car dealership in the race for award

Nick Mactaggart

Greendale Car Sales is in the race for two awards – customer care and retailer of the year.

The thriving business, run by husband-and-wife, Nick and Amy Mactaggart, bagged an Autotrader award in 2019, after receiving five-star reviews from customers.

The couple embarked on their journey into the motor trade 12 years ago, and are looking forward to the prestigious awards which will take place at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London on Wednesday 23 November.

The Motor Trader awards are chosen by a panel of industry experts.

“We are up against some big dealer groups at this event, so we are delighted to have been recognised for the retailer of the year and customer care award,” said Nick.

“We take great pride in looking after our customers and making their purchase and any aftercare events as easy as possible is at the heart of our operation,” he added.

"We just make sure customers know we are approachable with any concerns they have. We don’t shy away from after-sales issues, no matter how big or small a concern is, we make sure its sorted out and they are happy.”

The motoring don’t do the traditional “pushy” car sales pitch, which they say is outdated.

Nick said: "It's a very relaxed, laid back environment in the office, where customers can take as long as they need. This seems to be where almost all of our feedback, and reviews (over 400 five-star reviews) come from.