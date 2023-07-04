News you can trust since 1855
Hawick butcher calls time on his business with a “very heavy heart”

Hawick has suffered another retail hammer blow after the owner of a butcher’s shop announced he would be calling time on his business this weekend.
By Paul Kelly
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST
Huttons Butchers in Howegate, Hawick, is to close its door for good on Saturday.Huttons Butchers in Howegate, Hawick, is to close its door for good on Saturday.
Huttons Butchers in Howegate, Hawick, is to close its door for good on Saturday.

Grant Archibald has revealed that Huttons the Butchers at 16 Howegate will close its doors on Saturday, July 8 – another victim of the current tough economic climate.

Mr Archibald said he had taken the decision with a “very heavy heart” but said closure had become inevitable amid escalating costs.

In particular the rising amount he has had pay in electricity costs over the last year – £30,000 – proved a deciding factor.

The trader revealed he is heading to pastures new, and plans to take up a post as a taxi driver in the town.

He said: “It is with a very heavy heart and plenty of mixed emotions that I write this post after 27 years as a butcher.

“I have decided to close my doors for the last time this Saturday. With the price of electricity through the roof, £30,000 in last year to be precise, the price of meat and poultry at an all time high and decline in footfall, it’s just not sustainable especially with a young family to take care of and a future to consider.

“You have no idea how many local businesses are struggling at the minute. Please use local wherever you can before they are all lost.

“We will however still be making our Huttons meat paste which will be available to buy from local stores in the town.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every person who has stepped through the doors @16 Howegate over the last 15 years.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate each and everyone of you.

“I am joining Lex’s taxi team as of next week so will see you all on my travels”.

