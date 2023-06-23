Hawick bar restaurant owner admits ‘defeat’ after closing business

The owner of a ‘ladies-friendly’ bar restaurant in Hawick has admitted defeat amid economic pressures after announcing the immediate closure of her business. Ashley Barry always knew it was going to be a challenge after opening The Gretel at 13 Teviot Crescent in a post-lockdown economic environment back in June 2021. She invested £40,000 in a bid to make the outlet – modelled as a ‘city bar’ – one of the swankiest and most ladies-friendly bars in the Borders .

She said: “It is with great sadness that I announce the immediate closure of The Gretel. “Opening after lockdown in this industry was fighting a battle and one that I gave my all l, but sadly I have no fight left in me. “It is simply not feasible to continue to run The Gretel in the current climate with the ever-growing cost of produce and utilities. “We tried to make it work, limiting our opening hours as the reality is it costs less to remain shut when business is ‘dead’. Unfortunately today I admit defeat. “To my amazing staff I want to thank you for your hard work, understanding and friendship. “To our loyal custom, we will be forever grateful for your love, friendship and support. “Please receive our extended apologies to all of your planned reservations, cancellation confirmations will be received in due course.”