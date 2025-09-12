Great Tapestry boss backs VisitScotland after Borders councillor's scathing attack

A spokesperson for one of the Borders top visitor attractions has heaped praise on Scotland’s national tourism organisation after it came under fierce fire at a recent council meeting.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VisitScotland’s website has a ‘Top Things in Scotland’ list featuring 20 tourism attractions – none of which are in the Scottish Borders.

This angered Councillor Elaine Thornton-Nicol, SNP leader on Scottish Borders Council, who said she was “beyond disappointed” at the omission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Selkirkshire councillor was particularly disappointed that the award-winning Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels had not been recognised.

The Great Tapestry of Scotland is signed up to VisitScotland’s Connect 2026. ((Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

VisitScotland responded by clarifying that the website merely listed the ‘most visited’ attractions in the country – of which 11 were in Edinburgh – and that it was in no way a slight towards the region’s cultural venues.

Meanwhile, Borders tourism businesses are being urged to sign up for VisitScotland’s Connect 2026, to be staged in Glasgow next year.

The Great Tapestry of Scotland is one of the organisations set to take part in the event at the Scottish Events Campus next April, after this year’s gathering in Aberdeen gave the museum access to a “global audience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New figures show that this year’s event, which was attended by almost 250 tourism businesses and over 270 travel intermediaries, resulted in bookings worth an estimated £8.6 million to Scotland.

Callum Black, marketing and events officer at The Great Tapestry of Scotland, praised VisitScotland’s positive impact on the venue’s national and international reach.

He said: “VisitScotland Connect offers tourism businesses like the Great Tapestry of Scotland a valuable platform to build new and strengthen existing industry relationships through meaningful, face-to-face engagement.

“We had focused conversations with new domestic and international operators, including some promising new connections in the North American and Asian markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The immediate interest and follow-ups we’ve seen since the event have been really encouraging. I would highly recommend VisitScotland Connect to any tourism business looking to grow their reach and create lasting industry partnerships.”

David Hope-Jones, chief executive of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance, said: “The energy at this year’s VisitScotland Connect was extraordinary. With over 80 meetings with international buyers, the South of Scotland truly shone. And the response was phenomenal: buyers were actively seeking us out, telling us that we were the region they most wanted to connect with.

“From rich heritage and history to literary experiences and breathtaking landscapes, it’s clear we offer exactly what the future global travellers are looking for.”