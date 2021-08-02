Station Yard bid.

Scottish Borders Council received an application from Gordon Bain to locate the truck on land at Station Yard in Traquair Road, Innerleithen.

But the application led to objections over the potential impact on nearby residents from noise, odours and traffic congestion.

There was concern too that the truck would be located opposite Innerleithen Cemetery and of the distress that could cause grieving families.

In refusing the application, planning officer Carlos Clarke also raised fears that the facility would impact negatively on existing traders in Innerleithen town centre.

One of the objectors, Derek Turkington, from Walkerburn, wrote: “I think it is disgraceful to put such a facility next to the graveyard.

"Relatives and friends go there to pay respect to loved ones in peace and solitude. This pattern goes on 365 days a year.

“I cannot imagine having a funeral/paying respects there to have it disrupted by cooking smells, laughing or general noise from the adjoining field.

"There is a lot of green space around Innerleithen, surely out of respect it could be sited somewhere else?”

Fellow objector Beth Doherty said: “Innerleithen has become a tourist attraction for many now and it is great to see. However the town is now becoming over-saturated with cars/vans at both the weekend and throughout the week without the infrastructure to support this.

"The result of this is on the road parking all along Traquair Road and in particular outside of the identified area for this proposal. Should this fast food outlet go ahead, this would result in more traffic congestion in what is already an extremely busy main

road which is used by all types of road users. Visibility is poor when parking and

leaving properties and it is proving more and more difficult to park.”

Mr Bain had outlined the truck’s limited trading days and said the application was intended to address an expected increase in staycations – families holidaying in the UK.