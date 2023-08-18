Galashiels cashmere company’s expansion plans approved

The building in Ladhope Vale.

Studio Roam Ltd is a cashmere and fine woollens knitted textile manufacturer and design consultancy.

The business, currently based at 56 Abbotsford Road in Galashiels, has been running almost 20 years and, in that time, has developed a niche market manufacturing cashmere knitted blankets.

Now it has won approval from Scotish Borders Council for the conversion of a former office building at 47B Ladhope Vale for mixed retail use, an office, manufacturing and storage.

The company proposes to consolidate the design, manufacture, and shipping of its products (bespoke blankets and knitwear) under one roof and bring the derelict office building back into use.

A statement with the application, from Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning, says: “The proposal will employ trades as part of the buildings regeneration. Its location will assist in the promotion and the use of local services bolstering the town centre’s vitality and viability.

“It will increase footfall attracting more people to the area visiting the retail space.

“The proposal will support local jobs with the applicant committed to appointing local tradesmen, creating economic benefits during the construction process and through general everyday maintenance.

“Over the next three years, they aim to employ eight full time employees and two part time employees, creating jobs for the local community.”

In his report approving the application, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, says: “The investment in the Listed Building and town centre, and the provision of retail, exhibition and office accommodation are all supported, and are compliant with planning policy