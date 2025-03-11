Galashiels car retailer named best in the UK

A local car retailer is celebrating after being crowned the best in the UK in a national awards ceremony.

The team at Clelands Volvo, on Melrose Road, was awarded the prestigious National Retailer of the Year and Core Retailer of the Year accolade at this year’s Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all targets, with the Clelands team of experts being applauded for their commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

Clelands Volvo was recognised for its outstanding performance in new and used sales, which ranked them the top performing Volvo retailers in the UK, as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews.

The Team at Clelands celebrate their award win at Volvo’s 2025 Champions Awards

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

John Cleland, Retailer Principal at Clelands Volvo, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded National Retailer and Core Retailer of the Year by Volvo Car UK.

“These awards are a true testament to the dedication of our expert team here at Clelands, who all work to provide a helpful and friendly experience for each and every customer.

“We’re honoured to be representing Volvo and are already hard at work to maintain our title next year!”

For further information about Clelands Volvo, please visit: www.clelandscardealers.co.uk or call 01896 757575.