Galashiels businesses and organisations praised at awards for their 'passion' in the town

The winners celebrate success.

Around 80 people, including local business owners, dedicated staff members and volunteers poured into the MacArts Galashiels last month, to witness the announcement of the awards category winners, bringing a busy few weeks of voting to an exciting conclusion.

Over 6500 votes were cast in total, evidence of the huge show of support and appreciation for Galashiels businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And over 250 businesses were nominated, showcasing the incredible diversity of businesses and services within the town.

Ian Dalgleish, Chair of Energise Galashiels Trust, who hosted the awards said: “For a town of approximately 15,000 people, the casting of 6500 votes for over 250 different businesses demonstrates the passion the people have for the businesses and organisations in the town.”

Ian continued: “A great result for every business that was nominated and subsequently short listed and a huge thank you to everyone who voted – we couldn’t have had these awards without your great interest and input.”

And the winners of the Galashiels Heartlands Awards 2024 were:

 Best Food and Drink: The Salmon Inn

 Best Beauty, Hair and Care: TIJ Barbers

 Best Community: Borders Pet Rescue

 Best Leisure and Entertainment: Pavilion Cinema Galashiels

 Best Service and Repair: The Trophy Guy