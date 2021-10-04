Martyn Travers, Adam Boyden, Rhona Jamieson, Leanne Stretton, Pat Wiek, (all from Wellworking) and Fredrik Bergsten (from Kinnarps who presented the award). (Photo: Mix Interiors)

Galashiels company Wellworking Ltd scooped the prestigious Furniture Provider of the Year honour at the Mixology21 Awards, staged at the Evolution venue in London.

The recognition helps to confirm its position as the UK's favourite supplier of quality home and office furniture.

The Mixology21 Awards from Mix Interiors celebrate the best projects, products and people in commercial interior design and are widely regarded as the most prestigious award for the interior design community.

Luke Munro, Wellworking’s managing director, said: “This award was a chance for us to examine whether we measured up to the challenges that this pandemic has given us all in keeping our customers, staff and suppliers safe and working well. I couldn’t be prouder of our team, nor could I be more grateful to our customers and suppliers.”

The judges recognised the way Wellworking had transformed its commercial service, website, and logistics during the pandemic, in order to meet the added demand for office furniture that mass working from home had created.

Luke added: “As an industry, we have an opportunity now to help to shape the future of working, both at the office and at home, in order to help people work well, wherever they are working.”

Wellworking, which has an office in Roxburgh Street, was one of 21 winners on the night and was judged to have led the way within the dynamic and innovative interior design community.

Wellworking was shortlisted for the same award in 2017 and won Best Marketing Campaign at Mixology 2007.

Wellworking Ltd was established in 1999 and has been rated the UK’s favourite office furniture supplier for six years in a row by customers on the independent review platform, Trustpilot.