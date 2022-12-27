Gala chip shop gives out free food on Christmas Day

Tony's Fish and Chicken Bar in Douglas Bridge, Galashiels.

Tony Mihai, who opened “Tony’s” in the town’s Douglas Bridge earlier this year, decided to give up part of his Christmas to ensure anyone who needed food could receive it for free.

Tony and some of his staff opened up the shop for a few hours at lunchtime, serving up sausages, burgers, baked pizzas and chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played down the generous gesture, and told The Southern: “I think it’s normal … it’s the spirit of Christmas to help other people who really need it.

"We’ve been open here for the last few months and the people of Galashiels have been good to us, we were just wanting to help out others who may not have been able to have as nice a Christmas due to the cost of living crisis.

"So me and a few of my boys just opened up the shop for a few hours before gathering with our families. I had some of my family come to visit from abroad and it was lovely.

"The feedback from the day was good, but I think it’s normal to be nice to people at this time of year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gesture was warmly appreciated by locals on the shop’s social media page as Tony posted the offer online.

Tricia Mieduniecki wrote: "Superb! I’m lucky not to need this but what a lovely gesture for those who do. Well done and I’ll be supporting ur business going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Ann Bennett added: “What a lovely gesture during their time when so many people are struggling, Wishing you and your family a very Happy Christmas x x.”

Paul Thomson said: “Brilliant and thoughtful gesture, well done for you and your team, whoever sacrifice Xmas for people in need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Maben said: “So thoughtful of you and all your team, so many struggling thank you for your kindness x.”

And Craig Brown added: “What a fantastic gesture, totally amazing thing to do. That is the real spirit of Xmas. Well done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad