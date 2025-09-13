Full cream ahead for expansion at former dairy in Melrose

The former dairy site now has a tourism and retail role.​

It’s full cream ahead for expansion to a tourism and retail hub at a former Borders dairy.

Scottish Borders Council has rubber-stamped plans for a new timber-framed holiday unit on the land north of the Old Melrose Dairy. Current buildings on the site include tearooms, a furniture studio, office development, a holiday cottage and farmyard.

A report with the application states: “The current complex offers a vibrant, multi-use commercial/tourism hub that serves the local community, visitors to the area and provides a sustainable office development for the Tweed Forum, a local environmental group.

“Currently there are no existing buildings situated within the hub which offer a suitable proposal for conversion into holiday accommodation.

“The land which the applicant is proposing to build on is currently used as scrub land at the edge of the agricultural field.”

In her reporting approving the application, Julie Hayward, SBC’s lead planning officer, states: “The council encourages a wide range of tourist accommodation. The site is in an attractive location, within the Old Melrose House estate, a high-quality landscape, and close to the River Tweed.”