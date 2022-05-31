Melissa Redpath is now the proud owner of number Thirty Five. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

It was the end of an era for David Thomson & Son, who are closing the ladies section of their retail shop after 139 years.

And the beginning of a new era for Melissa Redpath, as she opened her ladies boutique ‘Thirty Five’, last week.

After 10 years of working in the family business, Melissa grew a little ‘tyred’ of her job as the operations manager for Redpath Tyres Ltd.

She told the Southern: “I’ve worked for the family company since I left school, so this is a real change of career for me."

From tyres to attire, Melissa says her lifelong dream has now come true. “When I saw the shop advertised I thought it was the perfect location on the High Street. I’m turning 30 this year, and I said to myself – if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.”

She added: “I think after lockdown, people don’t really want to travel to the city for things. I think if people can shop local, they absolutely will.”

Thirty Five has undergone a complete refurbishment, and Melissa says she’s been overwhelmed with the support from locals and businesses.

And one of the businesses sending good wishes to Melissa in her new venture, is Alex Campbell of David Thomson & Son, who will be closing the ladies section of the retail shop to expand in menswear.