From perms to pooches is on the agenda in Selkirk

Selkirk. (Image: Tripadvisor)

An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by Moira Wilson, of Curror Street in Selkirk, for the conversion of a former hairdressers at 55 to 57 High Street into Pawfection Dog Groomers.

The applicant says that since lockdown there had been an 'explosion' in dog ownership in Selkirk and that the proposed outlet would meet that demand, adding: "Demand for dog grooming spaces are at a premium. Being the owner of three dogs myself, I know how difficult it is to find a dog groomer in the Borders and currently travel to Edinburgh to get them groomed.

"As it stands there are no dog groomers located in the town, so there would definitely be a need for this service.

"Given the previous use of the property the change of use was not seen as much of an issue as a dog grooming business would have the same set-up as a hairdressers."

A supporting statement submitted with the planning bid says the application would lead to increased footfall in the town centre.

It adds: "The business will be established to support a local young person who has ten years experience of grooming their own dogs for showing and now wants to use this experience, in addition to that gained via an approved training course, to support the local community. There are also plans to support a highly experienced local groomer, who is looking to return to the industry and currently has a small client base.