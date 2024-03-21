Free training courses for a low carbon future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local project has been working to address this problem. Partners include the Council, South of Scotland Enterprise, Borders College and the Southern Uplands Partnership.

You can find out more here: https://sup.org.uk/projects/scottish-borders-construction-forum/

The project currently has funds available to support a limited number of local trades to undertake energy efficiency training courses, thanks to the UK government Shared Prosperity Fund. The funds will cover the cost of a number of short courses (the Borders College fund covers the actual training) and, uniquely, it will also cover lost earnings while you are on the training course.

The support is targeting small businesses (annual turnover up to £110k). The only condition is that the recipient must complete the course.