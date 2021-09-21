Ex-Moira Mitchell hair salon.

Rajesh Ganatra has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the ex-Moira Mitchell hair salon at 55 High Street into a hot and cold food takeaway.

A supporting statement from the applicant’s agent, Selkirk-based Stuart Davidson Architecture, says the change would “add to the high-quality mix of small local owned properties within the town”.

The statement reports a distinct upturn in occupation of premises since the recent pandemic with occupation rates of commercial properties in the town centre within 90% occupancy.

It adds: “The vibrant mix has seen the town become a location for both shoppers and visitors requiring the need for varied high quality eateries.

“The premises had been run by the current owners for around 20 years as a successful and popular hairdressers salon, on the retirement of Mrs Mitchell the property has been vacant for around two years and has been marketed as both a salon and shop premises.

“The town has a high density of hairdressers salons which has reduced the likelihood of re-use in this sector, interest has been sought for differing uses including hot food takeaway with on site cooking facilities, which has been ruled out due to the need of extraction and ventilation which is not possible from the property.

“Our clients have agreed a long term lease on the property and propose to have opening hours from 7am to 6pm on weekdays with reduced weekend hours, with a focus of providing a welcoming frontage to visitors and locals alike.