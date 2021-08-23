Abbotsford Hotel.

The coffee giant has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to flatten the Stirling Street hotel and build a new outlet there which would operate seven days a week.

Earlier this year a bid by Kentucky Fried Chicken to locate a restaurant on the site was pulled after the company failed to come to an agreement with the landowners.

The site was earmarked for demolition a number of years ago but this has not taken place as yet.

The planning report with the application says: “Full planning permission is sought for the demolition of the existing hotel buildings and the creation of a Class 1 / Class 3 coffee shop of 214 sqm with ancillary drive-thru lane and associated parking.”