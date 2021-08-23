Former Abbotsford Arms Hotel in Galashiels could become a Starbucks drive-thru
Galashiels folk may be able to wake up and smell the coffee if plans for a Starbucks drive-thru on the site of the town’s old Abbotsford Arms Hotel get the green light.
The coffee giant has submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to flatten the Stirling Street hotel and build a new outlet there which would operate seven days a week.
Earlier this year a bid by Kentucky Fried Chicken to locate a restaurant on the site was pulled after the company failed to come to an agreement with the landowners.
The site was earmarked for demolition a number of years ago but this has not taken place as yet.
The planning report with the application says: “Full planning permission is sought for the demolition of the existing hotel buildings and the creation of a Class 1 / Class 3 coffee shop of 214 sqm with ancillary drive-thru lane and associated parking.”
The proposed opening hours of the drive-thru would be 6am to 10pm, seven days a week.