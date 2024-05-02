Folk in Hawick can wake up and smell the coffee this week as a new business opens its doors.

Coffee End opened this week.

Coffee End at 1 North Bridge Street welcomed customers for the first time on Wednesday.

The owners of the new outlet, partners Danny Graham and Karolina Kral, have a wealth of experience in the hospitality trade.

They have transformed the former letting office and are excited to provide something completely new in the town.

Karolina said: “This is definitely something new and unique for Hawick. It’s not just an ordinary breakfast place. There is going to be local produce and organic food.

“We do our own gardening as-well so there’s lots of herbs coming from our own garden and we use food waste as a compost.

“The building we are moving into used to be known as ‘Coffin End’, due to the shape of it, that’s how it is known to locals. So ‘Coffee End’ is a little twist on that.

“We have been getting quite a few messages and there has been a buzz on social media about the opening, with lots of messages and phone calls asking when we are opening.”

Polish-born Karolina and her partner from Edinburgh now live in Earlston, after moving to the Borders last year.

She added: “We had been looking for the perfect place and fell in love with this one.”

There will be six tables in the new premises with antique vintage-style furniture and lots of greenery and plants.

Aside from a variety of coffees, the outlet will offer salad and sandwiches, soups, toasties, pancakes, waffles, with gluten-free options too.

In addition to Karolina and Danny there will be one full-time member of staff, supported by several part-timers.