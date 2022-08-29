Flexible office space available in Eyemouth's new harbour pavilion from this Autumn

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by HomeTown Hub, the facilities offered include a range of modern, furnished flexible spaces in the new waterfront development on the former fishmarket site in Eyemouth .

The first-floor space, comprising five individual pods will be marketed under the Hometown Hub flexible office/meeting/event space model and will be available for bookings for commercial and recreational use by businesses, organisations, the local community, and individuals.

This includes fully furnished and serviced desk spaces, office and meeting facilities available for occasional or short-term use.

The new harbour pavilion in Eyemouth.

The fully accessible spaces, accessed via a staircase at the south end and a platform lift at the north end feature wi-fi, heating, monitors, and access to printers, toilets and a small kitchenette facility.

The larger open plan ground floor space will be available as flexible event space which can be booked in conjunction with first floor space or as a standalone event space for commercial and private use such as farmers and craft markets/pop-up shops, music and concerts, art workshops/demonstrations, exhibitions, training venue, private parties or weddings, and local cultural events and festivals.

The ground floor has an accessible toilet, small pantry and several doors opening out onto the harbour vista, offering an extension of the indoor space.

Director of HomeTown Hub, Andrew Earnshaw, said: “We are so pleased to have this opportunity to manage this wonderful, innovative and beautiful new building.

"Eyemouth Harbour Trust have shown amazing vision to so creatively transform the harbour area and we are delighted to add this building to our offices and workspaces throughout the Borders, creating flexibility for local business, charities and the community alike.”

Christine Bell, CEO at Eyemouth Harbour Trust, said: “The Trust is excited to be able to share this space through Hometown Hub.