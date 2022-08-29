Flexible office space available in Eyemouth's new harbour pavilion from this Autumn
Hot desk and meeting spaces will be available to rent in a new harbour pavilion in Berwickshire from October.
Run by HomeTown Hub, the facilities offered include a range of modern, furnished flexible spaces in the new waterfront development on the former fishmarket site in Eyemouth .
The first-floor space, comprising five individual pods will be marketed under the Hometown Hub flexible office/meeting/event space model and will be available for bookings for commercial and recreational use by businesses, organisations, the local community, and individuals.
This includes fully furnished and serviced desk spaces, office and meeting facilities available for occasional or short-term use.
Most Popular
-
1
Galashiels is named the best shopping centre in Scotland.
-
2
Three eco champions have launched a brick revolution in Jedburgh
-
3
Flexible office space available in Eyemouth's new harbour pavilion from this Autumn
-
4
Genius Brewing goes prime time as co-founders enter Dragons' Den
-
5
Plans for a new NHS dentistry practice in Kelso revealed
The fully accessible spaces, accessed via a staircase at the south end and a platform lift at the north end feature wi-fi, heating, monitors, and access to printers, toilets and a small kitchenette facility.
The larger open plan ground floor space will be available as flexible event space which can be booked in conjunction with first floor space or as a standalone event space for commercial and private use such as farmers and craft markets/pop-up shops, music and concerts, art workshops/demonstrations, exhibitions, training venue, private parties or weddings, and local cultural events and festivals.
The ground floor has an accessible toilet, small pantry and several doors opening out onto the harbour vista, offering an extension of the indoor space.
Director of HomeTown Hub, Andrew Earnshaw, said: “We are so pleased to have this opportunity to manage this wonderful, innovative and beautiful new building.
"Eyemouth Harbour Trust have shown amazing vision to so creatively transform the harbour area and we are delighted to add this building to our offices and workspaces throughout the Borders, creating flexibility for local business, charities and the community alike.”
Christine Bell, CEO at Eyemouth Harbour Trust, said: “The Trust is excited to be able to share this space through Hometown Hub.
"One of the key advantages of the agreement is that the spaces will be available for a variety of users, for a broad range of purposes, with flexible timings to suit the user, whether a business, individual or community group.”