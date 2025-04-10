Fleming Homes celebrates the continued dedication of two founding team members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Duns based Fleming Homes is proud to celebrate the remarkable careers of two exceptional team members. Mike Keher (80) and Bernard Buss (84) have worked together for over 50 years and have been an integral part of Fleming Homes since its foundation in 1986. Their dedication, experience, and loyalty have been paramount to the company’s success. And, with no plans to retire, their knowledge, wisdom and experience continue to benefit both customers and colleagues alike.

Mike and Bernard’s journey together spans more than five decades, a testament to their commitment and a strong work ethic. Since joining Fleming Homes at its inception under the leadership of Thomas Fleming, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the company, through thick and thin, into the industry leader it is today.

Mike started his career in the construction industry in his native Ireland. In the early 1970s, he followed a former colleague to take up a job in Duns. “I didn’t intend to stay in Scotland” says Mike, “but that’s the way life takes you.”

In the early days Mike says there wasn’t such a clear division of tasks and labour. “Everyone did everything” he recalls, “As well as sales, I looked after the factory, production, liaised with customers and helped load and unload the lorries when they came in and out. There were no forklifts or power tools - everything had to be done by hand.”

left to Right: Mike Keher, Sarah Mathieson and Bernard Buss

As well as technological advances, Mike notes another major shift: specification “If you had 100mm insulation, that was good, and that was fibre glass, not the rigid insulation we use now. And over the years we’ve expanded the products on offer beyond just timber frame to include high quality doors, windows, staircases, and plasterboard.”

“What hasn’t changed” he continues, “is Fleming Homes’ commitment to its customers. We get a lot of valuable feedback, and that is always rewarding to hear.

Mike fondly remembers a golf outing to the Old Course at St Andrews, organised by Donaldsons Timber, as a particular highlight. When asked what he is most proud of he says: “Survival. The construction industry goes through cycles, recession, booms, changes of government and policy. You can’t always predict it; you just need to be strong enough to survive it.” He adds, “A lot of bigger companies I looked up to have fallen by the wayside, which is why I’m proud that Fleming Homes is still here and proud of the fact that it’s doing so well.”

With thousands of designs for timber frame houses throughout the world under his belt, Bernard started his career as a draftsman in 1957 with the highly renowned construction company W.H. Colt Son & Co Ltd in Kent. At the time, the rationing of timber as a building material had recently ended, and Colts had invented its own lightweight timber system. “The marketplace has changed a huge amount since I started,” reflects Bernard. “Now timber is one of the most accepted forms of construction, particularly in the domestic market. In the early days, we had to convince people that timber frame was the way to go.”

After a spell as Head of Design with Robert H Hall in Kent, he moved to Duns to work with Celtic Homes. Later in the 1970s, Bernard, Mike and two others set up Clanwood Components, which eventually became part of Fleming Homes.

Bernard’s hand drawn designs continue to delight Fleming Homes’ clients. “I use computers for emails and, when it comes to construction drawings, computers are the greatest thing going.” says Bernard. “But on the design side? I don't agree. I’ve tried several different packages over the years, and I find they all just slow me down.”

And on the topic of slowing down, Bernard assures us he has no intention of retiring yet. “A lot of people spend their whole lives working towards retirement. I don’t even think about it. It’s the camaraderie, I like the people I work with.”

Fleming Homes Managing Director, Sarah Mathieson says: “We are incredibly fortunate to have Mike and Bernard as active members of our team. It is extremely rare to see such long and distinguished careers in one business. Their knowledge continues to inspire colleagues and benefit customers, and we celebrate not just their past achievements but their ongoing contributions to our success. Their presence also highlights the importance of age diversity in the workplace - combining experience and fresh perspectives strengthens our team and ensures that invaluable industry knowledge is passed on to future generations.”

Finally, the seasoned pros have this advice for Sarah as she continues to lead the Company through the next chapter of the Fleming Homes story.

“Don’t expect success overnight,” says Bernard, “It takes time.”

And Mike sums it up: “Just keep putting the shift in, and lead by example.”