Five-star reviews put Hawick used car sales business in running for award

A used car business in Hawick has been given a thumbs-up by the UK’s biggest website for buying and selling vehicles.

Representatives of Auto Trader constantly monitor its website to keep track of businesses receiving regular positive or negative customer feedback.

And among the companies emerging from that scrutiny with credit is Greendale Car Sales.

The Galalaw Industrial Estate firm, launched by husband-and-wife team Nick and Amy Mactaggart almost a decade ago, has been getting almost exclusively five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

And as a result of that positive feedback, the company has been nominated for an Auto Trader business initiative of the year award.

That recognition is all the more laudable as the firm suffered the setback of being hit by two break-ins last year, including a raid on Christmas Eve requiring its alarm and closed-circuit TV systems to be reinstalled.

Nick, 32, said: “Auto Trader monitor our reviews and what we are doing in building the business and our growth plans.

“We have really bought into the customer review thing, and Auto Trader have viewed the positive reviews we have been getting and the feedback you can read on Facebook and via Google.

“Every time we sell a car, we ask the customer to respond and those reviews are published on the Auto Trader website, and I don’t think we’ve had one negative response.

“They have all been five star reviews, which is really good.”

The couple started the business from home in 2010 and moved to the Galalaw site three and a half years ago, since when business has boomed, they say.

Nick added: “We’re always looking to expand and have gone from five or 10 cars up to 25 cars and maybe 10 vans.

“We run the business ourselves and outsource any other work to local businesses.

“We had a bad spell last year with two break-ins, the last one on Christmas Eve.

“To be honest, though, a lot of businesses in the Borders were hit harder than us at that time and we were lucky in a way that it was just superficial damage.

“It was just the hassle of coming back in, especially on Christmas Eve, and having to renew the CCTV and the alarm system, which wasn’t much fun.

“That’s why this recognition and the appreciation from our customers is so welcome.”