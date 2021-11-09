Family home is a blank canvas on the edge of Jedburgh

Bankend House in Jedburgh. Photo: Hastings.

Bankend House enjoys a sheltering woodland backdrop and an incredibly generous plot ready for a touch of creativity and cultivation.

It would suit a range of requirements and is the perfect find for those in search of a work-life balance, with adaptable accommodation and a position boasting swift connections north and south of the Border.

Overlooking the Jed Water, Bankend boasts excellent privacy and there is endless scope to suit a range of requirements.

The comfortable snug opens to a fantastic open plan family kitchen and living area extension.

Positioned to the far end of the estate, Bankend House is accessed from a private drive leading to the main section of enclosed garden and outbuildings.

The main entrance to the front extends to adaptable and generous living accommodation on the ground floor, with a comfortable snug complete with wood burning stove opening to a fantastic open plan family kitchen and living area extension, which is contemporary in design and enjoys a bright dual aspect with French door to the courtyard.

The family bathroom and a well-appointed double bedroom, which would also lend well as a home office or study, also sits on the ground floor.

Upstairs, a further two double bedrooms are freshly decorated, with a box room between, ideal for conversion into a shower room.

Externally, the main section of garden is situated to the front of the property and something of a blank canvas; whether to be cultivated into a garden, or utilised as previously to host outhouses, storage and workspace. .

There is excellent opportunity for a business or to secure a private and enclosed area of garden.