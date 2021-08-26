Faldonside Farmer's Market is a treat for the senses

The first Faldonside Farmers' Market.

It’s a market with a difference … it’s off the beaten track, but well worth a visit. And the market is supporting the Borders Children’s Charity on the day, with donations buckets at the gate.

The inaugural market went so well, owners Posy and Pete Hardie have increased the number of stalls to 35, so there will be plenty of artisan produce to choose from.

Posy told us: “We are so excited to be hosting another farmers market here at Faldonside on Saturday and most importantly connecting small artisan businesses together in one place. It’s all about shopping locally and enjoying a different shopping experience.”

Posy and Pete Hardie.

The event is sponsored by Paton & Co estate agents, who will be offering reduced fees to any attendee who books in for a free valuation and comes to market this autumn.

There will be enough cracking food on the menu to satisfy the taste buds, from stunning cakes and treats by Abbi’s Pantry, superb sourdoughs, breads and pastries from Twelve Triangles Bakery, the very best beef and lamb from Native and Wild Meat Boxes; succulent packages from Stewpendous; a selection of delicious microgreens from the Micro Empire; punnets of fantastic berries by Porters Strawberries; fiery condiments from Leithal Hot Sauces; to handmade confectionery from Melrose’s Simply Delicious, and many more.

To wash it down, there’s stalls by Selkirk Distillers, Aelder Lixir and Nuisance Drinks.

There’s floral designs from Ginger House Garden; dried flowers by Borders lifestyle boutique Elk and Wolf; as well as top quality shrubs and plants from Just June who’ll be joined by Alan Clark, a world-renowned grower of rhododendrons and other rare and interesting plants.

The inaugural market at Faldonside.

Storm Coast Candles will be there, with their vegan soy wax candles, inspired by our east coast; the Little Travelling Bookshop (in a converted 1964 Citroen H van); a stall by We Are Nourish, who stake a claim to make the best chocolate brownies in the world; food to grab by Pie Dolly, Lovely Paella and Joelato Gelato.