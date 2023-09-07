Face-lift planned at an historic hotel in Peebles
A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for internal and external alterations to multiple floors and to the basement at The Tontine Hotel in the High Street.
The work is also set to incorporate a new bar and function space.
The Tontine Hotel dates back to 1808 and is the only building on Peebles High Street which is set back from the road, forming a small open square to the front of the building.
The building takes its name from the way in which it was funded; the tontone principle, and it is thought that Napoleonic prisoners of war may have helped to build the hotel.
A plaque on the front of the building commemorates this.
Nowadays, The Tontine is a modern 36 room hotel with a popular restaurant, bar and bistro, serving locally sourced produce.