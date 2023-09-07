News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Face-lift planned at an historic hotel in Peebles

Hotel is at the heart of Peebles v.1
By Paul Kelly
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for internal and external alterations to multiple floors and to the basement at The Tontine Hotel in the High Street.

The work is also set to incorporate a new bar and function space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tontine Hotel dates back to 1808 and is the only building on Peebles High Street which is set back from the road, forming a small open square to the front of the building.

The building takes its name from the way in which it was funded; the tontone principle, and it is thought that Napoleonic prisoners of war may have helped to build the hotel.

A plaque on the front of the building commemorates this.

Nowadays, The Tontine is a modern 36 room hotel with a popular restaurant, bar and bistro, serving locally sourced produce.

Related topics:Scottish Borders CouncilPeebles High Street