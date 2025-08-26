Eyemouth Harbour Trust launches £250 million masterplan vision

A pioneering £250m vision for the expansion of Eyemouth Harbour – the biggest in more than a century – was officially launched today (Tuesday, August 26).

Hugely ambitious plans to develop a new deep-water harbour have been revealed as part of Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan – positioning the town as a vital hub in the UK’s offshore wind and marine economy.

Backed by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and led by Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT), the Masterplan sets out a strategic vision for the next 50 years.

It’s anchored by the proposed development of a new deep-water harbour facility designed to serve multiple industries, from offshore wind energy transition and fishing to marine leisure, cruise and cargo.

“This is about future-proofing the harbour and the town,” said Christine Bell, chief executive of Eyemouth Harbour Trust.

“Eyemouth’s history and culture is born from fishing, but its future must also lie in securing opportunities in renewable energy, marine tourism and innovation to deliver a lasting legacy for future generations.

“This Masterplan can get us there. Eyemouth has been a working harbour for more than 250 years, and with this Masterplan, we’re making sure it stays that way, not just surviving, but thriving.

“We’ve built this vision from the ground up, based on meaningful engagement with harbour users, local businesses, and the wider community, as well as Scottish Borders Council and South of Scotland Enterprise. Eyemouth is geographically and strategically well placed and now we need the infrastructure to match.

“This Masterplan will ensure we can play our part in delivering the energy transition, while safeguarding the industries that built this town.”

The new infrastructure will comprise 700m of quayside berthing, 10m water-depth and two hectares of lay-down space. There will also be opportunities to develop mixed-use land owned by the local authority, potentially for supply chain activities.

If delivered, the Masterplan could generate over £20 million in additional annual Gross Value Added (GVA) for the local economy, safeguard existing fishing jobs, create sustainable jobs, and unlock many benefits, including tourism and skills development, while also providing local supply chain growth.

The Masterplan, which has been subject to extensive stakeholder engagement and public consultation, marks a turning point for Eyemouth and the harbour, whose first pier was built in 1747, although the natural harbour dated back to the 13th century and had been used for the trade of cargo of its day.

It seeks to address operational constraints, such as limited berthing space, shallow water depth, and ageing infrastructure.

The Masterplan is designed to support growth while safeguarding Eyemouth’s fishing heritage, enabling traditional and emerging marine industries, and onshore activities to thrive side by side.

It also outlines wider, transformative benefits for the area, including investment in housing, transport infrastructure, skills, and significant opportunities for jobs and local supply chains, while also helping to protect the coastline from future climate impacts and erosion.

The harbour’s location on Scotland’s east coast places it near several key offshore wind developments licensed by Crown Estate Scotland, with the prospect of further developments in English waters.

This geographic advantage positions EHT to strongly support long-term supply chain growth and marine energy services on both sides of the Border.

The Masterplan is designed to ensure the harbour has the infrastructure needed to respond to these opportunities.

Public consultation showed strong local support, with 80 per cent rating the harbour expansion as a high or medium priority.

Subject to funding, feasibility and regulatory approval, construction could begin later this decade, with the earliest operational date pencilled for 2031.

EHT have secured further funding through UK Government’s Community Regeneration Partnership Fund, managed by Scottish Borders Council, to progress the next 12 months of activities, including the early technical feasibility work that will inform design, as well as preparing the Outline Business Case (OBC).

Additionally, scoping for an environmental impact assessment will get off the ground.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “The Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan launch is a key milestone towards delivering a significant transformation of the town’s quayside and I welcome this vision to boost economic growth in the area and help deliver the UK’s clean energy revolution.

“The UK Government is working closely with partners across Scotland, including Eyemouth, to invest around £1.7 billion in local projects as we deliver a decade of national renewal as part of our Plan for Change.”

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Economic Growth and Developing the Borders, said: “Eyemouth Harbour Trust must be commended for the work that has gone into developing this exciting Masterplan, which seeks to capitalise on various opportunities and builds upon recent investment and regeneration activities.

“Scottish Borders Council will continue to support the Trust to turn this ambitious vision into reality, protect and create employment opportunities and secure public and private sector investment into the town.”

Russel Griggs OBE, chair of South of Scotland Enterprise, commented: “The Eyemouth Harbour Masterplan offers a massive economic opportunity for Eyemouth and the Scottish Borders.

“This long-term vision has received significant support from partners including SOSE and Scottish Borders Council, with both organisations recognising what the transformation of the Harbour can achieve, particularly around offshore wind.

“We look forward to continuing to support Eyemouth Harbour Trust’s ambitious plans.”

For further updates, visit the Eyemouth Harbour Trust website.