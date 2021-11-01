Broughton Village Store.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for both alterations and extensions at Broughton Village Store.

The work will also incorporate the demolition of some outbuildings at the rear of the property and their replacement by a new single extension.

The store had closed in March 2018 but is now run as a community enterprise, after various funding was acquired.

The shop’s closure had resulted in the loss of five jobs and left villagers with a 12 mile round trip to Peebles for basic provisions.

The new application is made by Bill Sheridan, on behalf of Upper Tweed Community Enterprise.