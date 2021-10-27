Lovat Mill in Hawick.

Hermitage Holdings, the owners of Lovat Mill in Commercial Road, this week submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for a new external store extension which will allow the company to store machinery parts under cover.

Lovat Mill is renowned or producing high quality tweeds and fabrics, of which approximately 50 per cent are destined for export abroad.

A spokesperson for the company’s agents, Berwick-based Hodgson and White Architects, says in a report prepared with the application bid: “There has been a mill on the site since 1975 and Hermitage Holdings have been producing tweed and fabrics on the site of the last 20 years.

"The current mill has been extended extensively with the last extension being built in 2014/15.

"The clients previously had permission for a larger mill extension to the front of the property, but then the pandemic hit and that extension has been put on hold for the present.”

Lovat Mill currently employs 26 full time workers on site in Hawick, seven in the office and the rest on the mill site.

The report statement adds: “The mill is an example of a successful local business which caters for a global market.

"The extension will provide additional storage floor space that will free up valuable space within the mill.