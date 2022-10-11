Energy rise forces move for Selkirk butcher

John Taylor outside his new butcher shop in Galashiels. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

John, who took over the Halliwell’s shop in Selkirk in 2018, has built up a large following, thanks greatly to his range of pies, Scotch eggs and, of course, cuts of meat.

However, he said that rising electric costs has forced him to relocate.

At the end of September, he uploaded a social media post to his loyal patronage in Selkirk, saying: “With a heavy heart I want to take this opportunity to inform all of our lovely and loyal customers at Taylors Family Butcher Selkirk (that we) will unfortunately be closing down from this weekend.

“It’s been a tough one to decide to close or to try and tough it out, but two major factors played a part in the final outcome … the electric supplier Eon more than doubled our monthly cost, which really gave us no choice as to close. But then we got the chance to open the recently-closed Noble butchers in Galashiels.

“So, being a butcher for 34 plus years, I still can’t say enough is enough … I’m a glutton for punishment.”

He had good news for his Selkirk customers, too, adding: “But not to worry if our customers would still like our products, we will be offering a free delivery service covering Selkirk.”

He added that he will still be using ingredients from Selkirk family bakers Cameron’s.

He joked: “It’s ironic but a month, before we close we start using his products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are that good, we’re gonna keep using them in Gala.

John said all his staff will be moving to the new shop, so the relocation would not mean any job losses.

He told The Southern this week: “The energy price hike was the final factor.

"I was just looking for some premises so I could concentrate on my Scotch eggs and pie-making for festivals and markets, and then this opportunity came along at just the right time. It’s an absolute no-brainer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad