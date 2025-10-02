Emtelle and Highland Broadband join forces to connect homes across rural Scotland

Emtelle, a global leader in the supply of passive network infrastructure for high-speed connectivity, has deepened its strategic partnership with Highland Broadband (HBNL) to accelerate full-fibre infrastructure rollout in Scotland’s rural communities.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, Emtelle and HBNL is advancing its shared mission: to help connect Scotland one home, one village, and one remote region at a time.

HBNL has already made impressive strides, connecting around half of rural premises in the Highlands with full-fibre networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company recently secured a £50 million capital injection, £40 million from Alpha Real Capital and a further £10 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank, which positions HBNL to reach over 150 towns and villages within the coming year, having already connected over 50% of all the rural homes throughout the Highlands.

Gavin Faulds, Emtelle’s Chief Commercial Officer (left) and Gavin Rodgers, CEO of Highland Broadband

Emtelle will play a central role in helping to deliver this ambitious programme, supplying full solutions including its world-class fibre and ducting solutions, technical support, and deployment expertise.

With decades of experience in designing and manufacturing fibre infrastructure for challenging environments, Emtelle is well-placed to ensure the network is built to the highest standards and future-proofed for generations to come.

By combining Highland Broadband’s local knowledge with Emtelle’s global expertise, thousands of homes and businesses will gain access to ultra-fast broadband for the first time. This will transform daily life in rural Scotland, supporting everything from education and healthcare to local businesses and community services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Rodgers, CEO of Highland Broadband, said: “This injection of £50 million of new capital means we have the funding as well as the capability to continue network expansion throughout rural Scotland. But funding alone doesn’t build networks it’s about having the right partners by your side. Together with Emtelle, we can roll out a resilient, future-proof network that will bring genuine change to the communities we serve.”

Gavin Faulds, CCO of Emtelle, added: “I am personally committed to this collaboration. We will supply world-class fibre solutions, provide technical support, training, and deliver best practice deployment strategies tailored to challenging rural terrains. We are proud to be working alongside Highland Broadband to make sure rural Scotland has the same opportunities as anywhere else.”