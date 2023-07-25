News you can trust since 1855
Electronic firm in switch to former radio station

Electronics company set to relocate v.1
By Paul Kelly
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST
The former Radio Borders site. Photo: Google Maps.The former Radio Borders site. Photo: Google Maps.
The former Radio Borders site. Photo: Google Maps.

An electronics company has won approval to move into the former home of Radio Borders.

Radio Borders studio facilities on Tweedside Park at Tweedbank in Galashiels closed in October last year with broadcasting moving to a new ‘world class’ facility at Radio Forth’s new HQ at St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Soon after the move the station was also re-branded Greatest Hits Radio.

Now a planning bid has been authorised for a change of use of the vacant radio station building by Stewart Technology Ltd, a privately owned Contract Electronic Manufacturing (CEM) company which has provided cost effective Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) since 1998.

The company, run by John and Sheila Robertson, is currently based at another facility on Tweedside Park.