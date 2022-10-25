‘Durty’ brewery’s licensing boost

Durty Brewing's logo.

A Borders brewery aimed at ‘thrill-seekers’ has received a licensing boost.

Innerleithen-based Durty Brewing bosses Paul McGreal and Gordon Donald craft beers which have been inspired by region’s trails and wonderful landscape.

The company’s logo is ‘great beers for thrill-seekers’ and its offerings include ‘Angry Sheep’, ‘Gold Run’ and ‘Repeat Offender’.

Today, members of Scottish Borders Licensing Board granted a company a premises licence for the despatch/distribution of its beers on an off sale basis only from a small industrial unit at 5 Rodgers Road on the Riverside Industrial Estate in Selkirk.

Durty Brewery’s Paul McGreal told board members: “It’s an industrial premises location and the intention is its use as a despatch point for beers that we have brewed ourselves. This will be a place where couriers come to pick up consignments, it’s not a place where the public ever come to but we need this in place to manage the despatch of these products under the law.”

Board member Councillor Tom Weatherston said: “I’m happy with this. I just wonder if the 10am to 10pm hours restrict the buisness’s activity.

“I see the delivery of lorries at Sainsburys and Lidl and these sort of places. Are they restricted to these hours?”