Duns farming family will host event to promote growing trees

The Dobie family, sheep farmers from Duns, will be highlighting the benefits of planting trees.

​Farmers and land managers are invited to join the Dobie farming family in Duns for an event to promote the benefits of growing trees.

Walking & Talking Trees is being hosted at the Dobie’s farm at Abbey St Bathans, Duns, on Thursday, October 23, 1-4pm.

The free event is part of the Integrating Trees Network, a farmer-led initiative supported by Scottish Forestry and the Scottish Government. The aim of the initiative is to share practical experiences of how trees can boost farming businesses.

James Dobie explained: “We’ve seen how planting trees can work hand-in-hand with our sheep enterprise. “Shelter and shade make a huge difference to animal welfare, and the long-term benefits – from timber to biodiversity – will strengthen the future of the farm for the next generation.”

The Dobies farm a 1400 acre upland sheep farm, that forms part of an estate which has been in the family for over 250 years. Over recent years, they have been planting small in-field woodlands to provide shelter and shade for livestock. The woodland also improves grazing conditions, secures a long-term timber supply, and increases biodiversity across the farm.

Visitors will tour the farm and hear first-hand about the planning and decision-making behind tree planting, from site design and tree species choice to tackling challenges such as drought and deer.

The Dobie family will also share their long-term vision to integrate trees across 15 per cent of the farm.

Lyn White, Scottish Forestry’s forestry and farming development officer, added: “These events are a practical and relaxed way for farmers and other land managers to see what growing trees might look like on their own land.

“Local Scottish Forestry staff will also be on hand with information about grants and support for anyone thinking about taking the first steps into creating their own woodland.”

The Integrating Trees Network hosts events to showcase real-life examples of how trees and woodlands can enhance farm businesses, improve resilience, and deliver environmental benefits.

The event is free and booking in advance can be done through the Network’s ticket website – www.tickettailor.com/events/integratingtreesnetwork/1846458

