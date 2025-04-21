Dumfries dental clinic welcomes new dentist and £50k scanner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

State-of-the-art technology and expert care enhance local patient experience

Building on a £600,000 investment just 18 months ago, a leading dental group has further strengthened its Dumfries clinic with the appointment of an experienced new dentist and the introduction of cutting-edge 3D imaging technology.

Investment in the new £50,000 dental cone beam CT (CBCT) scanner at Dumfries Dental Clinic and Implant Centre, part of Scottish Dental Care, means local patients no longer need to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh for advanced dental diagnostics.

The cutting-edge scanner delivers precise imaging for dental implants, restorative work, and oral surgery, significantly improving treatment planning and patient outcomes.

Dr Martine MacEachen

With more than 20 years of experience in general and advanced dentistry, Dr Martin MacEachen joins the clinical team alongside Dr Catherine Griffiths and dental therapist Holly Hay, enhancing the clinic’s capabilities in both NHS and private treatments.

Dr MacEachen, who has been part of Scottish Dental Care for almost a decade, will support the clinic with NHS emergencies, routine examinations, and private treatments, including tooth straightening and dental implants.

The team has also expanded its hygiene therapy services with the appointment of Holly Hay, a highly skilled dental therapist. Holly provides a range of treatments, including stain removal, gum disease prevention, tooth whitening and restorations.

Philip Friel, founder of Scottish Dental Care, said: “At Scottish Dental Care, we remain proactive in expanding our team by investing in recruitment, training, and professional development.

L-R Jill Hamilton, Holly Hay, Matin MacEachan, Emily Rzepecki, Hazel Lyons

“We understand the challenges facing dentistry, particularly in rural areas, and we are committed to creating an environment where dentists and clinicians can thrive.

“We firmly believe in investing in both our people and facilities to deliver the best possible patient experience. Our Dumfries practice is a great example of how we are enhancing local dental care by equipping our team with the latest technology and the best possible support.

“Alongside the expertise of Dr MacEachen and the clinical team, the introduction of the CBCT scanner, ensures our patients in Dumfries receive exceptional care close to home while our clinicians benefit from cutting-edge tools to enhance their practice.”

The clinic is actively recruiting additional dentists and dental professionals as part of its long-term commitment to supporting career progression in modern dentistry. With sector-leading training and mentoring, the group ensures its team remains at the forefront of the profession.

Dr MacEachen said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a practice that continues to grow and invest in its future.

“The combination of modern technology and a strong patient-focused approach makes a real difference in delivering quality care. I look forward to working with the team to support patients with the latest NHS and advanced treatments locally, avoiding travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

This latest upgrade follows a major investment programme that saw the clinic relocate to a larger, modern facility at 195 High Street, increasing treatment rooms from four to six.

Scottish Dental Care, founded by brothers Christopher and Philip Friel in 2016, is a family-founded group that has rapidly expanded across Scotland. Now operating in 22 locations from Inverness to Dumfries, the group remains focused on delivering exceptional patient care in state-of-the-art facilities.

Despite its scale, the organisation ensures each practice retains a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, with thoughtfully designed spaces to maximise patient comfort. It continues to attract top clinical talent by offering sector-leading training and remuneration packages, with 125 clinicians and more than 200 dental nurses and practice staff now working across its growing portfolio, serving over 250,000 patients.

Its Advanced Dentistry brand represents the forefront of cosmetic and restorative dentistry, with specialist clinics in Glasgow and Inverness providing sophisticated procedures such as dental implants and smile transformations.

With continued investment in technology, expertise, and recruitment, Scottish Dental Care is ensuring that patients across Scotland receive world-class dental care, right on their doorstep.

For more information about Scottish Dental Care, visit: https://scottishdentalcare.co.uk/