Ducks are laughing

The Laughing Ducks team share their delight at the award.

Laughing Ducks Soft Play won the title of best soft play centre in the region at the recent awards night.The centre’s Anna Standing said: “We were up against some fabulous soft plays, including the largest soft play chain in Scotland and we beat them all.“The win means are are now through to the finals and will be competing for the national title again.”

Also making the cut was Coldstream butchers G. J. Sanderson, which won the title of best butcher, and K.D. Fit in Kelso took the win for the best health and fitness business in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad