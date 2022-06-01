Driver Hire team award

From left: Chris Chidley (Driver Hire’s CEO), Rachael McWilliams (Operations & Development Director, Wilson Gibb Management Services), Viki Carruthers (Manager, Driver Hire Borders) and Jeremy Neale (Driver Hire Chief Executive, UK).

Driver Hire Borders provide temporary and permanent staff within the Borders area to both the public and private sector. If a business is short of staff – perhaps because of illness, holidays or seasonal demand – Driver Hire will supply them with a suitable replacement.

“Driver Hire supplies quality staff to all its customers,” says Viki. “More and more businesses are recognising the value of working with a 100% reliable supplier for all their recruitment requirements. When it comes to customer service, because we’re a franchise, we offer them the benefits of working with a local, owner-managed business, backed by the resources of a major national company. We also offer the flexibility in terms of workforce that organisations need when the economy is so unpredictable.”

Commenting on the award, Chris Chidley, Driver Hire’s chief executive, said: “This is a performance to be proud of, achieved in what are uncertain times. Viki and her team at the Borders office are to be congratulated on their success. It’s a result of their hard work, endeavour and the first rate, round the clock service they and their drivers deliver.”