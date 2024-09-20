Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you or someone you know is a pizza fan, this could be perfect 🍕

Domino’s plans to hire 5,000 new employees across the UK and Ireland

Positions available include delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers

The company saw a decline in orders in early 2024 but noted a recovery in customer confidence by August

Domino’s aims to boost sales through improved pricing strategies and store expansion

Job applications can be submitted via Domino's official careers website or in-store

A global pizza icon has announced plans to hire an additional 5,000 employees across the UK and Ireland in the coming months.

Domino’s is seeking delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers to bolster its current workforce of 35,000 in preparation for its peak trading season, in which it expects to require more staff, whom it refers to as “Dominoids.”

Domino’s reported a decline in orders during the first half of 2024, attributing it to a “slow start” to the year.

But sales were boosted during the Euro 2024 football tournament, and the company saw signs of recovery in customer confidence in August. It aims to further boost sales through better pricing strategies.

The company - which has 1,344 locations across the UK and Ireland - said it also experienced lower food and energy costs, though this was partly offset by an increase in the national living wage.

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Nicola Frampton, chief operating officer at Domino’s, said: “It’s been a positive first half of the year for Domino’s, with exciting growth through our store expansion strategy and our new loyalty trial.

“The success we’ve seen so far has only been possible with the help of our fantastic Dominoids and we’re looking forward to expanding our amazing team. Whether you are looking to be an in-store team member, a delivery rider or a store manager, there is a job for you.”

How to apply for a job at Domino’s

To apply for a job at Domino’s, first visit the official careers website, which in the UK can be found at dominosrecruitment.co.uk.

Browse the available roles such as delivery driver, in-store team member, pizza maker, or management positions - you can filter jobs based on location, job type or specific store.

Click on the job title you're interested in to read the description, requirements and benefits. Ensure you meet the qualifications before applying.

You may need to create an account with your email or log in if you’ve applied before, which will let you save your progress and check the status of your application.

Fill out your personal details, work experience and any relevant qualifications. Some applications may require a CV, but many positions are entry-level and don't need prior experience.

Once submitted, you should receive a confirmation email. If your application is successful, a manager will contact you for an interview or assessment.

Alternatively, you can also apply in-store by visiting a local Domino's and asking about job openings. Some stores accept direct applications on-site.

