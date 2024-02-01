Distinctive Galashiels bar on sale for £150k
The Woodcutter pub, with its elevated position on Marigold Bank, has been put on the market.
Graham and Sibbald is promoting the sale of the freehold interest in the pub, comprising of a a large lounge bar/function room with split level flooring, good sized public bar, kitchen and toilet facilities.
A spokesperson for the property consultants said: “The property is at present let to a local operator. Our client is happy to look at offers either with the existing tenant in place or with vacant possession.
“The Woodcutter public house is located in a local shopping area on the outskirts of Galashiels. The premises sit on an elevated position with communal parking to the front and commercial access to the rear.”
To view the brochure or arrange a viewing visit: https://www.g-s.co.uk/property/?property=51496