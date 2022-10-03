Distillery plans drammed up for Kelso farm

How the Grahamslaw Distillery is expected to look.

Plans were submitted to Scottish Borders Council today, Monday, October 3, to create a new malt whisky distillery at a former farm that draws on the Borders’ natural environment.

The Grahamslaw Distillery Company, being led by businesswoman Sarah Lang and a team of whisky experts, aims to transform Grahamslaw Farm near Kelso into a high quality, sustainable distillery producing a traditional Lowland single malt.

If approved the distillery would be the second to open locally in recent years – after the Borders Distillery in Hawick.

Sarah Long heads up the team behind the proposed distillery.

The long-term objective is to produce whisky, leaving a zero-carbon footprint with an environmental legacy running through all aspects of the distillery, from the energy used to the buildings’ conversion and sustainable farming practices.

A unique feature of the farm distillery will be the emphasis on producing authentic ‘field to bottle’ single malt whisky, using only spring barley grown on the 667-acre farm.

Iain Lochhead, operations advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery, said: “Grahamslaw is an ideal location for a malt whisky distillery.

"Set in a beautiful landscape in the Tweed Valley, it has stunning views overlooking the river Kale, a good water supply from a natural spring, excellent surrounding agricultural land, and good transport links for a distillery.”

The plans submitted include restoring the original farm buildings to incorporate a mash house, traditional dunnage cask storage, a fermentation room and a new still house.

A private lunch room for guests, ‘The Long Room’, will open out into a walled garden.

Future plans include converting the ruined 17th century Haughead laird’s house into a private whisky tasting house beside the Kale.

“We are incredibly excited to breathe new life into our beautiful old buildings and bring significant economic benefit and employment to both Kelso and the Scottish Borders”, said Mrs Lang, the owner of Grahamslaw Farm and founder of the Grahamslaw Distillery.

She added: “We are passionate about the benefits Grahamslaw Distillery will bring to the Kelso area, a place with which our family has a long history and a deep connection.

"We will be taking our time to distil and mature the finest malt whisky, and we will be working hard to lead the way in the industry with sustainable and environmentally friendly production and family practices.”

The world-renowned Scotch Whisky legend, and former Chivas Bros Master Blender, Colin Scott, is the whisky advisor to Grahamslaw Distillery Company. He also believes that this distillery has the opportunity to bring something new to Scotland’s whisky landscape.

He said: “I feel very fortunate to have been involved for a while in this hugely exciting project,” adding: “I am looking forward to working with Sarah and the Grahamslaw Distillery team to produce a truly world-class single malt whisky.”

