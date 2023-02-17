Cream of Gala businesses hailed in upcoming awards

Time to find out which are the best businesses in Galashiels.

Customers are now being urged to nominate their favourites in each of six different categories – Best Food & Drink; Best Retailer & Shopping; Best Hair, Beauty & Care; Best Community Company or Group; Best Leisure & Entertainment; and Best Service & Repair – so a shortlist can be created.

Staff members and even the bosses themselves can put their company or organisation forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, which are supported by Energise Galashiels Trust, will celebrate, and recognise the best the town has to offer at a presentation ceremony and drinks reception in the Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre on March 31.

Debbie Paterson from Energise Galashiels Trust said: “Galashiels is a proud town, and we want to provide a platform to showcase and celebrate all that is great within the local area.”

The Galashiels Heartlands Awards are open to any company or organisation that is based in the TD1 Postcode area and votes can be cast on the Galashiels Heartland of the Borders website.

Nominations close on March 24, when the three in each category who secured the most votes will be announced as finalists and invited to attend the following week’s reception and awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad