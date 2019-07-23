Cousins hoping to cook up success at Taj Tandoori

The region’s newest Indian restaurant opened its doors last week and is offering up plenty of authentic cuisine on the menu.

Breathing new life into the former restaurant of the same type in Jedburgh, the Taj Tandoori opened its doors after an extensive refurbishment this month.

Owned by business partners Amrik and Sukhdip Singh, the restaurant and takeaway has created four jobs so far, with the intention of taking on more staff soon.

Cousins Amrik, 37, and Sukhdip, 36, are hoping their years of experience working together in food outlets across the region will prove a winning recipe.

Amrik, who is in charge of front of house, told us: “This is our first restaurant in the Borders, but I have worked in a lot of Indian restaurants and takeaways in the area.

“We don’t have all of the staff just now, but have myself, a main chef, Sukhdip as assistant and tandoori chef and one other worker, so far.”

The restaurant, formerly run as the Jedburgh Tandoori, and as Toobaz Tandoori before that, has changed hands numerous times in the past decade.

And for Amrik and Sukhdip, who both moved to Galashiels in 2006, the Jedburgh restaurant proved an ideal opportunity to put their own stamp on the Indian cuisine.

“Both our chefs have years of experience of cooking this type of food and Sukhdip has worked as a chef in other takeaways as well as being assistant manager in Dominoes in Galashiels before.

“We both worked in Subway there together, too, so have plenty of experience in working together.”

It’s also brought about a welcome sprucing up of the establishment at 51 High Street, with locals also being served up a piece of nostalgia as the old Elite Cafe signs were unearthed briefly before new signage was put in place earlier this month. We’ve gone for a more modern look for the restaurant with a new bar and a new layout” Amrik added.

“Everything has been completely done up inside and the front given a facelift, too.”

The restaurant’s extensive menu will offer various curry and tandoori dishes and also offers takeaway and delivery within the Jedburgh and surrounding areas.