Connal’s all revved up for his new business

Connal McIlwraith sets up one of his track layouts.

Go Scalextric uses the popular modular slot car track system to bring the excitement of motor racing straight to your door, and racing fans can choose from a variety of layouts and formats.

The driving force behind the new venture is former telecoms engineer, Connal McIlwraith.

Connal, who is 55 and based in Midlem near Selkirk, said: “The idea formed when I created a large layout for my daughter’s fund-raising for a trip to Bolivia with Border’s Expedition Group.

“I continued to experiment alongside my job until I resigned with mental health issues, allowing me to develop the idea further, to what we can offer today.”

Connal also added with a grin that it brought out the big kid in him.

“I remember playing, as I am sure many do, with Scalextric when I was a boy. We had a basic layout, but it kept us amused for hours. It takes me back to my youth.”

Nowadays things have moved on. The set-up is digital so up to six cars can be raced at any one time. They can change lane and it is computer controlled.

Connal arrives with the modules, sets it up for racing, and acts as MC at the event, even commenting on the races for you.

Racing tournaments, with leagues and fastest laps, can be organised, culminating in a winner who receives a prize.

An added bonus, apart from the high speed thrills, is the benefit to his mental health that Connal has discovered and he’s sure it can also benefit others.

He said: “I was on high doses of medication, but now have cut right back and feel so much better. You get the buzz of racing without the hassle.

“And as we emerge from lockdown people are now maybe looking for ways to hook up with friends in a stress-free and fun way. Slot car racing certainly fits the bill.”

Connal says it’s the perfect party for weddings, stag dos or corporate events such as team-building … and it does beat Zoom meetings!