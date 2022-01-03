Current Surplus Stock premises in Selkirk.

Oregon Timber Frame Ltd, based in Selkirk’s Dunsdale Road, has submitted an application for the change of use from of a retail unit in the town’s Dunsdalehaugh

Square.

The purpose of this application is to provide additional office capacity for Oregon, adjacent to their existing operational site, to accommodate an increase in office staff numbers from 30 to 60, split across two buildings to both the north and south of the proposed site.

The unit has been occupied on a short-term lease by The Surplus Stock Shop. However, that lease is due to expire and thus the unit will become vacant.

Oregon Timber Frame Ltd is one of the UK’s largest timber frame manufacturers. It was established in 1998 to specialise in the design, manufacture, and erection of timber frame structures for the construction industry.

Oregon now solely supplies Barratt, one of the major housebuilders in the UK, and is one of the Scottish Borders leading employers.

The company has its headquarters in Selkirk with a further factory based in Burton-Upon-Trent

A spokesperson for the applicant said: “Oregon currently employs 230 people across the factory and office, with 210 of those jobs in Scotland. Their current office holds a maximum of 30 people, but they wish to grow their office capacity to 60 people. An expansion in workload due to the recent takeover, has increased the requirement for office-based staff. At present, several staff continue to work from home due to

Covid restrictions. However, once restrictions ease, Oregon has limited capacity within their current HQ to accommodate these additional office-based staff members.