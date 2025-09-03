Commemorative beer created to mark 10th anniversary of Borders Railway

A brewery is raising a glass to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the reopening of Borders Railway by launching a new beer.

Tweedbank-based Tempest Brewery is proud to announce the release of a limited-edition beer, Fast Track 10, to mark the milestone.

This exclusive ale will be available to buy from Tuesday, September 9 – marking its official launch date – and throughout the remainder of the month.

The Borders Railway, which was inaugurated by HRH The Queen in September 2015, has been a transformative infrastructure project, reconnecting communities and driving economic growth in the Scottish Borders and Midlothian regions.

Over its first decade, the railway has successfully generated over 13 million passenger journeys across its 30-mile route, becoming a catalyst for social and economic change.

Fast Track 10 is a tribute to this remarkable achievement.

The name of the beer brings together three significant elements:

• The short travel time from Edinburgh to Tweedbank;

• the 10th anniversary of the railway’s opening;

• The 10 stations along the track from Waverley to Tweedbank.

With only 600 cans produced, this commemorative beer will be a must-have for enthusiasts and supporters of the Borders Railway.

Annika Meiklejohn, co-owner of Tempest Brewing Company Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to be part of this celebration.

"The Borders Railway has had a profound impact on the success of Tempest Brewery and we wanted to create something special to mark this milestone.

“Fast Track 10 is a reflection of our pride in the railway’s success and our commitment to the Borders.”

Councillor Euan Jardine, leader of Scottish Borders Council, added: “The 10th anniversary of the Borders Railway is a landmark moment for our region.

“Over the last decade it has reconnected communities, boosted our economy, and transformed lives.

“The launch of Fast Track 10 is a creative way of marking this milestone, and I welcome the pride it represents in the railway’s success.”

Meanwhile, Councillor David Parker, SBC’s executive member for Health and Wellbeing, commented: “The introduction of the new beer, crafted specially for this occasion, adds a unique touch to our celebratory event taking place on Tuesday, September 9.

“It symbolises the innovation and collaboration that have been the hallmarks of our journey.

“I am thrilled to see it on sale and look forward to enjoying this special brew and commemorating this milestone with everyone who was part of the enormous effort to bring the railway back to the Borders.”

After its launch on September 9 at the anniversary event held at Tempest Brewery Taproom in Tweedbank, this commemorative beer will be pouring on tap with a limited number of cans available for purchase from the Tempest Brewery shop in Tweedbank.