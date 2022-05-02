Coffee van bid at Peebles car park

Kinsmeadows Car Park

A planning application had been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a coffee and cakes van, trading as Braw Brew, to park up and trade at the Kingsmeadows car park.

In a submission with the application the applicant, Melanie-Jo Dunbar, said: “I propose to trade with my coffee van in the space allocated to me in the Kingsmeadows car park.

“I have been granted permission to use the space by the Common Good committee, and I have my permissions from the licensing department at Scottish Borders Council.”

In his report supporting approval of the application, council planning officer Stuart Small says: “This would be a small scale development within the car park. The site is not visually sensitive and is an existing car park.