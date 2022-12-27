Chocolate on the web

Chocolate master Ruth Hinks of Cocoa Black. Photo: Amy Brammall.

A new website was required after UK World Chocolate Master Ruth Hinks, of Peebles-based Cocoa Black spent the last two years creating what the company describe as ‘The Ultimate Box of Chocolates’.

The project drew upon the technical and creative talents of a multi-disciplined team of 18 from across Scotland. This included Expert Help provided by SOSE, as well as a DigitalBoost grant delivered by Business Gateway.

The recently launched website – www.cocoablack.com – allows Cocoa Black to deliver its luxury handmade chocolates to its online customers. SOSE supported a marketing plan for its launch and provided advice on IP protection and improving the company’s social media presence.

Cocoa Black's Ultimate Box of Chocolates. Photo: Marc Guerriot, Klaklak.com.

This support has helped create a new role focused on social media and has the potential to create further new posts in the future.

Cocoa Black was established in 2008. The company manufactures and retails luxury handmade chocolates, cakes and patisserie as well as having a café and shop in the heart of Peebles.

It also houses The Chocolate and Pastry School, which was officially opened by the Earl of Wessex in 2016.

In 2013, Ruth represented the UK at the World Chocolate Masters in Paris and in 2020 was expert TV judge on the Hairy Bikers’ Chocolate Challenge.

David Hinks, director of Cocoa Black, said: “We are very grateful for SOSE’s support in developing Cocoa Black’s marketing strategy for our new range of boxed chocolates.

“The work has brought much needed clarity over where we should be focusing our efforts over the next 12 to 24 months.”

Lynne Campbell, SOSE business development advisor, said: “It has been fantastic to see the progress made with this project, from initial concept to product launch. I look forward to SOSE continuing to work with Cocoa Black on their journey.”

Jane Morrison-Ross, chief executive of SOSE, added: “A critical part of SOSE’s role as an economic and community development agency is to provide development support for the region, not simply funding.

“Cocoa Black is a perfect example, with our Expert Help helping to provide relevant support, develop their ideas and make changes and improvements to their online offering.