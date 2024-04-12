Children's charity boosted by Amazon book donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aberlour Children’s Charity supports disadvantaged children and families across Scotland. The charity offers tailored services such as addiction recovery, disability care and residential and foster care for children who are unable to live with their families.

The team from Amazon in Dunfermline visited the charity’s hub in Dumfries to deliver 1,300 educational books. The books will be used in Aberlour’s community library in our Dumfries, Annan and Stranraer hubs as well as being gifted to children and young people Aberlour support across Dumfries and Galloway

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

“At Amazon, supporting people in need is an essential part of our work with the community. The care and compassion that the staff and volunteers at Aberlour Children’s Charity have for the people they meet is truly admirable, and we’re glad to play a small part in their outreach. We hope this donation of books can make a positive change.”

Jonathan McClean, an employee at Amazon in Dunfermline who helped deliver the books, added:

“The support Aberlour Children’s Charity provides to the community is transformative. I had the pleasure of seeing how happy the staff were to see our donation and recognise the impact this will have for children across Scotland. The charity is creating brighter futures for those in need and I feel very grateful that we are able to support them to achieve this.”

Amanda McAllister, Service Manager from Aberlour Children’s Charity, added:

“We really appreciate Amazon’s support with this donation of books. Their contribution to our work will directly impact the lives of children and families we support across Dumfries and Galloway, which is priceless to us. Thank you, Jamie and team!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in poverty. The first Multibank, ‘The Big Hoose’, opened in Fife providing surplus essentials like nappies, toilet rolls, toothpaste and school uniforms, donated by Amazon and others, directly to those in need. The initiative has gone on to donate more than 2 million goods to over 200,000 families across Scotland and Greater Manchester.

Amazon also helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast.

