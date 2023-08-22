Care provider apologies after Peebles care home was rated ‘weak’

There was “little or no engagement” with residents at Peebles Nursing Home at which “television was the only activity”, inspectors found on a recent visit.

Two representatives of the Care Inspectorate paid an unannounced visit to the home at Tweed Green on July 27.

The home provides care services to 31 older adults.

Whilst staff were found to be kind and respectful to residents there was a lack of “meaningful engagement” and a lack of leadership which “directly impacted on the quality of care”.

The report rated the nursing home ‘weak’ in three areas – supporting well-being, leadership and the staff team and ‘adequate’ for how well care and support is planned.

Now a series of improvements need to be fully implemented by September of this year.

Following the findings, a spokesperson for the home has pledged to “do everything it takes to resolve these issues.”

The report says: “Whilst people were treated with kindness and respect during care tasks, there was little or no meaningful engagement with staff out-with their tasks. There was a lack of understanding of person-centred care.

“The activities programme included exercises to keep people active as well as quizzes, puzzles and entertainers. However, at the time of our inspection, the activity co-ordinator was on holiday. There was direction on the activity planner to undertake one-to-one activity with people in their absence. We did not observe this happening.

“During the two days spent in the home observing practice we saw no activities, despite there being opportunities to do so. For people in the lounge the television was the only activity, where there was a lack of choice given about what to watch and the remote control could not be found. Staff observed during these times were only seen to carry out task-related care.”

The report notes a high level of bank staff at the home and that many of the residents personal plans contained inaccurate information.

Additionally, it was noted that breakfast time was “chaotic”, the report saying: “No member of staff was assigned to oversee what people were eating and drinking. Some people had their breakfast and then sat in the dining room for lengthy periods of time awaiting staff to support them through to their room or the lounge.

“The call bells system rang constantly in the dinning room with people very upset by this. People in attendance told us this was an everyday occurrence.”

A spokesperson for the home’s care provider, Edinburgh-based Mansfield Care Limited, said: “We are deeply disappointed by these findings, and we take full responsibility for making the necessary improvements.

“We are working closely with the local authority, Care Inspectorate, and the Multi- Disciplinary Team to ensure that all identified failings are addressed within time-scales.