Caddy on winning: Borders restaurant is crowned best in UK

Ross Horrocks (centre) receives the award in London last week.

The Caddy Mann, which also won the award in 2019 and was runner-up last year, was crowned Best Restaurant at the Eat Game Awards, held in London last Thursday, taking the prize of £1,000, presented by the category sponsor, FACE.

The awards marked the culmination of a national search to find businesses and individuals championing the use of British wild game. More than 11,000 votes were cast by the public, with the shortlisted businesses and individuals in each category going forward to be reviewed by a panel of expert judges.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by rural TV presenter Adam Henson, saw the winners of eight categories announced. Categories included best small retailer, best restaurant/pub and best game butcher. An overall winner was crowned Champion of Champions in a category sponsored by BASC.

Caddy Mann owner Ross Horrocks, himself a runner-up last year in the Best Chef category, said he and his wife Lynne were “absolutely delighted” to have won last night.

He said: “We are over the moon, it’s fantastic, It’s such a great achievement for us and all the team.”